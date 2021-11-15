Chennai

₹13.04 lakh handed over to Chief Minister

A sum of ₹13.04 lakh was handed over to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, by the public and office-bearers of the DMK during his visit to the Cauvery delta for flood relief works, an official release on Sunday said.


Nov 15, 2021

