₹13.04 lakh handed over to Chief Minister

A sum of ₹13.04 lakh was handed over to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, by the public and office-bearers of the DMK during his visit to the Cauvery delta for flood relief works, an official release on Sunday said.
November 15, 2021
