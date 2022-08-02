1,302 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 1,302 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In Chennai, fresh cases dipped to 298, while there were 139 new cases in Coimbatore and 127 in Chengalpattu. There were 79 cases in Salem, 65 in Erode, 41 in Tiruvallur and 40 in Krishnagiri. A total of 11 districts had fewer than 10 fresh cases each, with Ramanathapuram reporting only one case.

The State has so far recorded 35,46,907 COVID-19 cases. There were nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A total of 1,734 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 34,97,079.

The number of active cases dipped to 11,796. Chennai accounted for 3,989 active cases and Chengalpattu 1,148. There were 1,081 active cases in Coimbatore.

A total of 26,444 samples were tested. So far, 6,82,02,558 samples have been tested in the State.