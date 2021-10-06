1,300 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Tiruvallur district

Tiruvallur District Police have arrested three persons including a pawn-broker for allegedly stocking banned chewing tobacco products for the purpose of selling, and have seized 1,300 kilograms of contraband from them.

Following a tip-off to the mobile phone number of the District Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, a special police team was deputed to Gandhi Nagar under the Sholavaram police station limits. The team found three persons loading materials into a car in a discreet manner. On searching, police found consignments of gutka and pan masala. After seizing the contraband, police arrested Om Prakash, 28, Prakash, 31 of Puliyur Colony, Pakkam and S. Purushothama, 51 of Sholavaram.

Police said Om Prakash has been running a pawn-shop. He and his two associates had two previous cases against them for allegedly stocking contraband for the purpose of selling.

Police also conducted a search at the house of Purushothaman and altogether recovered 1,300 kg of contraband estimated to be worth around ₹ 20 lakh.