130 bottles of recalled cough syrup seized

22 February 2020 01:11 IST

The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has seized 130 bottles of the cough syrup, Coldbest-PC, and would initiate legal action against the manufacturer based on the drug quality report.

This comes after the Himachal Pradesh-based manufacturer recalled a batch of the cough syrup from across the country.

Health Department officials said this was based on a complaint that the syrup had caused the death of nine children in Jammu, and doctors found “diethylene glycol” in the syrup. The syrup bottles were seized from places including Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

“The Drugs Control Department has seized the bottles, and prevented its sale to consumers. The case is under investigation. The syrup has been sent for urgent analysis,” an official said.