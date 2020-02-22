Chennai

130 bottles of recalled cough syrup seized

The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has seized 130 bottles of the cough syrup, Coldbest-PC, and would initiate legal action against the manufacturer based on the drug quality report.

This comes after the Himachal Pradesh-based manufacturer recalled a batch of the cough syrup from across the country.

Health Department officials said this was based on a complaint that the syrup had caused the death of nine children in Jammu, and doctors found “diethylene glycol” in the syrup. The syrup bottles were seized from places including Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

“The Drugs Control Department has seized the bottles, and prevented its sale to consumers. The case is under investigation. The syrup has been sent for urgent analysis,” an official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:11:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/130-bottles-of-recalled-cough-syrup-seized/article30884336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY