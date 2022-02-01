13-year-old girl set ablaze by mother, dies

A 13-year-old girl Pavithra was killed after she was set on fire by her mother Jayalakshmi, after the latter had an argument with her husband on Monday.

The victim Pavithra was born to Jayalakshmi of her second husband Durairaj. The Tiruvottiyur Police have arrested Jayalakshmi and her third husband Padmanabhan. A police official said the couple, Padmanabhan and Jayalakshmi, were residing along with three children, including the victim, on Mettu Street. Padmanabhan, who was working as a driver in a private company had married Jayalakshmi after divorcing his first wife. The couple have two sons. They had regular fights. On Monday, Padmanabhan picked up a quarrel with Jayalakshmi, after which she, in a fit of anger, poured kerosene on her daughter Pavithra. The neighbours on hearing the cries of the girl alerted the Tiruvottiyur police who rushed her to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where she succumbed to burns.