13-year-old girl murdered at home in Chennai

A 13-year-old girl was found dead on Tuesday, with multiple cut injuries on her body, at her house in Adambakkam. The police have formed special teams to search for her cousin, who is absconding after the incident.

The victim, who used to suffer frequent epileptic attacks, was found dead inside her house with close to 12 cut injuries all over her body. The police suspect the crime to have been committed by Babu, her cousin. Her body has been sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

“Shobana is the second daughter of Boopathy and Usha. The family used to reside in Mylapore and later shifted to Adambakkam, with several of their neighbours. When she was two years old, her parents died, and Boopathy’s sister Vedavalli, who was separated from her husband, started living with her and taking care of her,” said Malliga, her neighbour.

Vedavalli has two sons — Babu and Madhavan. “Babu got married and is living separately, and Madhavan lives with his mother. However, Babu used to often demand money from his mother, and this would trigger some commotion in the house,” she said. Shobana never attended school due to her health condition. “She used to run errands for the neighbours, in return for food,” she added.

On Tuesday afternoon, when a relative opened the door of the house, she found the girl lying in a pool of blood. She immediately alerted the neighbours. “We took her to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw, but they declared her dead on arrival,” said another neighbour.