1.3 tonnes of tobacco products seized, 2 held

The police found bags containing gutkha and pan masala.  

Personnel from the Poonamallee police station on Monday arrested two persons and seized 1.3 tonnes of gutkha and pan masala products kept in a container which was brought from Bengaluru.

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special team intercepted a container lorry near the BSNL office on the bypass road.

The persons travelling on the vehicle gave evasive replies to the queries of the police. On opening the container, the police found bags containing gutkha and pan masala.

The police identified the accused as K. Ramanathan, 32, of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi, and S. Gowtham Raj, 26, of Bengaluru. They told police that they had been bringing in tobacco products from Bengaluru for supply to stores in Chennai and suburban areas.

They were remanded in judicial custody.

