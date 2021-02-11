13 Tamil films to be screened at CIFF

The Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), which begins on February 18, will have 13 flicks in the Tamil films competition category.

The films are Labour, Galtha, Soorarai Pottru, Ponmagal Vandhal, Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren, My Name Is Anandhan, Godfather, The Mosquito Philosophy, Chiyangal, Someday, Kalidas, Ka/Pae Ranasingam and Kanni Maadam.

The festival will have world cinema, Indian panorama, retrospective and country focus categories.

Ninety-one films from 53 countries will be screened. The festival will begin with the French film, The Girl With A Bracelet.

CIFF is being organised by the Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with PVR, from February 18 to 25. For more details, visit the website https://chennaifilmfest.com