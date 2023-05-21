13 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Tamil Nadu

May 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Saturday. Of the fresh cases, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Kanyakumari reported two cases each, while Chennai and Coimbatore had one case each.

A 63-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who had an old cerebrovascular accident and seizure disorder, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on May 17 with complaints of fever and difficulty breathing for three days. He had tested positive for COVID-19. He died on May 19 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 42 persons were discharged after treatment. The State’s active caseload was 113. Of this, Chennai accounted for 20 active cases followed by Coimbatore (19), Chengalpattu (15) and Kanyakumari (12).