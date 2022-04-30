13 more test positive for COVID-19 in IIT-Madras

Active cases on the campus stood at 141

Active cases on the campus stood at 141

With another 13 students testing positive for COVID-19 in IIT-Madras, the total number of cases reported on the campus rose to 196.

According to the Health department, of the 196 samples tested, 13 returned positive on Saturday, registering a positivity rate of 6.6%. So far, 7,300 samples have been tested on the campus, accounting for an overall positivity rate of 2.7%.

A total of 22 persons were discharged during the day. Till Friday, 33 persons were discharged, taking the active cases on the campus as of Saturday to 141. Officials said the number of cases was coming down and were being monitored.

A COVID-19 cluster surfaced at the institute on April 19 after which the Health department and Greater Chennai Corporation took up saturation testing of 7,490 students in 19 hostels and a few other places, including Taramani guest house, mess and hotels and quarters, on the campus. Another 313 persons remain to be tested in the 18 hostels.