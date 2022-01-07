13 more students in MIT test positive for COVID-19

CHENNAI

07 January 2022 01:31 IST

They were among the 196 students who were tested on Wednesday

Another 13 students of the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus of Anna University tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Thursday.

They were among the 196 students who were tested on Wednesday. “The results of 262 students are awaited. We have not permitted them to leave the campus due to the fear that they could spread the infection,” said MIT Dean T. Thyagarajan.

As on date, around 1,300 students had vacated the campus. Health minister Ma. Subramanian, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and Chengalpattu Collector visited the campus. Mr. Ponmudi said, of the 1,659 students in hostel, 81 had been infected, 40 left for home and 41 were in hostel. Excluding the three first-year students, aged below 18, 39 others had been fully vaccinated. The students are in separate rooms in the hostel, he added. Those who have been sent home were asymptomatic.

Among the infected, 66 students had shown S-gene dropout, indicating that they had been infected with Omicron. Mr. Subramanian said those who have been infected with Omicron could be isolated and treated at home itself, especially those who have taken both the jabs. “There is no need for all infected persons to come to hospitals. In Chennai, the number of cases are bound to increase, but there is no need to panic,” he said.