13 kg of whale ambergris worth ₹13 crore seized

9 held for sale of banned commodity

Nine persons, who tried to sell 13 kg of whale ambergris worth ₹13 crore, a banned commodity largely used in perfumes, were arrested, officials of the Forest Department said.

Based on information that ambergris was being sold in the city, officials, including Tiruporur Forest Range Officer Kalyan and Chennai Protection Squad Range Officer Rajesh, arrested three persons — K. Mohandas, 34, A. Arulmurugan, 30, and B. Vignesh, 29 — who were trying to sell 3 kg of ambergris in Thazhambur.

On questioning them, they found that they were working together with other sellers in Melakottiyur. The officials, posing as buyers, spoke to the sellers and arrested M. Daniel, 53, P.L. Satishkumar, 50, S. Adhitya, 43, and S. Rajan, 51, and seized 6 kg of ambergris.

On further investigation, officials also arrested K. Murugan, 48, and S. Mohan, 50, for trying to sell 4 kg of ambergris in Melakottiyur.

Investigations are on.