Chennai

13 kg of whale ambergris worth ₹13 crore seized

Nine persons, who tried to sell 13 kg of whale ambergris worth ₹13 crore, a banned commodity largely used in perfumes, were arrested, officials of the Forest Department said.

Based on information that ambergris was being sold in the city, officials, including Tiruporur Forest Range Officer Kalyan and Chennai Protection Squad Range Officer Rajesh, arrested three persons — K. Mohandas, 34, A. Arulmurugan, 30, and B. Vignesh, 29 — who were trying to sell 3 kg of ambergris in Thazhambur.

On questioning them, they found that they were working together with other sellers in Melakottiyur. The officials, posing as buyers, spoke to the sellers and arrested M. Daniel, 53, P.L. Satishkumar, 50, S. Adhitya, 43, and S. Rajan, 51, and seized 6 kg of ambergris.

On further investigation, officials also arrested K. Murugan, 48, and S. Mohan, 50, for trying to sell 4 kg of ambergris in Melakottiyur.

Investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 1:13:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/13-kg-of-whale-ambergris-worth-13-crore-seized/article36026006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY