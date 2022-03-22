13 IPS officers transferred 

The Tamil Nadu government has transferred 13 IPS officers and posted them at new places. According to a notification, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mayiladuthurai, Suguna Singh has been transferred to Chengalpattu and Chengalpattu SP P. Aravindhan has been shifted.

N.S. Nisha has been posted as SP, Mayiladuthurai, having been shifted from the post of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Modernisation. Saroj Kumar Thakur, SP, Namakkal, has been moved to Krishnagiri, and E. Sai Saran Tejaswi, SP, Krishnagiri, has been shifted to Namakkal. V. Badrinarayanan, SP, Kanniyakumari, has been transferred and posted as SP, Coimbatore, while S. Selvanagarathinam has been posted as Deputy Director, Training, Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

D.N. Hari Kiran Prasad has been transferred from the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), T. Nagar, and posted as SP, Kanniyakumari. S. Aravind, DCP, Law and Order, Tiruppur, has been moved to the Greater Chennai Police as DC, Intelligence Section-I. S. Vimala, the incumbent DC, Intelligence Section-I, has been moved to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

A. Jayalakshmi has been posted as SP, State Modern Control Room, and Abhinav Kumar has been posted as DC, Law and Order, Tiruppur. Bandi Gangadhar has been posted as Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Modernisation.

D. Kalpana Nayak has been posted as Inspector-General of Police, Vigilance, Tangedco, having been transferred from Railways.