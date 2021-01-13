13 held for selling fake food products in Chennai

The city police have arrested 13 sellers who were allegedly selling fake products in the brand name of a food products supplier. They were operating from various parts of city including Tambaram, Chromepet, MGR Nagar, Kannagi Nagar and Sankar Nagar.
The management of Laljee Godhoo (LG) and Co. received information that a few shopkeepers were stocking fake asafoetida products in the name of their firm and selling them to customers. A representative of the firm complained to the city police and based on complaint, the city police raided a few places in the city.
MGR Nagar police arrested B. Kannan, 48 of T.S Lakshmanan street and seized 113 kg of asafoetida in containers with fake labels. Similarly, S. Rajendran, 53 of Lakshmipuram was arrested by Chromepet Police and 100 kg of fake goods were recovered from him. Tambaram, Kannagi Nagar, and Sankar Nagar police arrested 11 more persons for the offence.
The police said all the fake goods and labels were seized from them and they were released on station bail.
