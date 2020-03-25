Chennai

13 departments in Ezhilagam to get new building

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced construction of a new building at a cost of Rs 120 crore to 13 important departments functioning from Ezhilagam.

He told the Assembly that these departments were functioning from the Ezhilagam campus and it cost the government a lot to maintain these old buildings.

“A new building will be constructed in such a manner that its design will match the traditional architecture of the neighbouring buildings,” he said.

The compound wall — the remaining six kilometres — of the Tamil University in Thanjavur would be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Mar 25, 2020

