13 departments in Ezhilagam to get new building

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced construction of a new building at a cost of Rs 120 crore to 13 important departments functioning from Ezhilagam.
He told the Assembly that these departments were functioning from the Ezhilagam campus and it cost the government a lot to maintain these old buildings.
“A new building will be constructed in such a manner that its design will match the traditional architecture of the neighbouring buildings,” he said.
The compound wall — the remaining six kilometres — of the Tamil University in Thanjavur would be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.