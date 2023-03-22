HamberMenu
13 arrested for selling cricket match tickets in black market

March 22, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested 13 persons who were found selling tickets in the black market for the one day cricket match between India and Australia held in M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked special teams to step up vigil against sale of tickets in black market. The team arrested 13 men who were roaming around with tickets quoting high rates near the stadium.

The police said these groups had bought several tickets to sell them for profit. Six cases were booked against the arrested persons.

