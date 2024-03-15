ADVERTISEMENT

13 arrested for possession of ganja and painkiller tablets

March 15, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested 13 suspects for possession and sale of ganja and painkiller tablets. A total of 27.7 kg of ganja and 46 tablets were seized from them. Following a tip-off, the Elephant Gate police on Wednesday arrested three persons for possession and sale of ganja near Walltax Road. They identified the arrested as Lathanmon Mollamodi, 46, of Kollam, Siyath, 36, of Ernakulam, and Jothipillai Boopathi, 20, of Visakhapatnam. They seized 10.5 kg of ganja and 46 painkiller tablets from them.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Adyar, arrested Baiju, 46, of Thiruvananthapuram, near the Indira Nagar railway station and seized 10 kg of ganja and a mobile phone from him. The police also arrested nine more ganja peddlers in the Chintadripet, Anna Nagar, and Secretariat Colony police station limits.

Two girls arrested

Meanwhile, a police patrolling team apprehended two girls on Wednesday night after the duo were seen talking to three men and were acting suspiciously.

When the patrol team saw them, the men fled. The police said one of the girls brought ganja and other painkiller tablets for a history-sheeter she befriended on social media. She was lodged in an observation home while the other one was sent with her parents.

