12th edition of Bharat Sangeet Utsav begins

The 12th edition of the Bharat Sangeet Utsav began at Narada Gana Sabha on Wednesday. The 10-day utsav is a curtain raiser to the December music festival. Carnatic musician Sudha Raghunathan lit the traditional lamp and inaugurated the event.

“This festival is a collage of music, which brings together people from all over. I am honoured to be a part of it,” said Ms. Raghunathan, while addressing the gathering. Organised by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, this year’s fest features veterans and talents from across India and abroad.

Eric Lund, cultural affairs officer, U.S. Consulate, delivered the inaugural address and congratulated the organisers. “People really look forward to this event as it not just a regular festival. It’s going national and global,” he said.

Silent prayer for soldiers

R. Nataraj, Mylapore MLA, said, “I have been associated with the Bharat Sangeet Utsav for long. Now that I am the MLA, it makes it all the more better,” he said.

The guests and audience marked a one-minute silent prayer for the Indian soldiers.

The inauguration was followed by a thematic concert by Sudha Raghunathan and Anil Srinivasan along with 200 children titled ‘Glory of Bharat Sangeet’.

“We are supporting the cause of blind children today,” said K.N. Shashikiran, founder-managing trustee, Carnatica.

“This year, we also have interesting combo concerts with eminent artists coming together for the first time. The event will also feature promising young artists,” he added.

