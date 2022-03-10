129 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

10 districts report nil cases; 44 persons test positive in Chennai; 1,676 persons are under treatment

With fresh COVID-19 infections dipping to 129 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, a total of 10 districts reported nil fresh cases. As many as 12 districts logged a single case each.

In Chennai, 44 persons tested positive, while there were 15 cases in Coimbatore and 13 in Chengalpattu. Of the 38 districts, 25 had fewer than 10 cases each. So far, the State has recorded a total of 34,51,598 cases.

The State recorded one death each in Chennai and Coimbatore. The toll stood at 38,023. Two districts — Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai — had nil active cases. Across the State, a total of 1,676 persons were under treatment. Of them, Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 500 — 499 persons were under treatment. Coimbatore followed with 207 active cases and Chengalpattu with 176 active cases. A total of 13 districts had fewer than 10 active cases.

A total of 354 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recovered patients stood at 34,11,899. A total of 42,026 samples were tested, taking the overall sample count to 6,48,79,171. The State’s overall positivity rate stood at 0.3%.

One private laboratory — Life Diagnostic Centre, Tiruchi — was recently approved for COVID-19 testing. As on date, there are 334 testing facilities — 69 in the government sector and 265 in the private sector.