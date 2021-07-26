Chennai

127 homeless people rescued in Chennai

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal distributing gifts to the rescued persons on Sunday.  

As many as 127 abandoned/ homeless persons around the city were rescued and sent to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Rajasthan for rehabilitation.

Under an initiative called ‘Kaaval Karangal’, the police, with assistance of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Social Welfare Department and NGOs, rescue abandoned and homeless persons and offer medical assistance before reuniting them with their families.

Through three NGOs, 127 persons were rescued and given medical attention. They taken by train to Apna Ghar Ashram, a non-governmental organisation in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The NGO will identify the families of the rescued persons in north India and reunite them. At Central Railway Station, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal distributed gifts to them.

He said 27 volunteers accompanied the rescued persons, who had been sent to Rajasthan. They would return with 57 homeless people from the State, who were rescued in Rajasthan.


