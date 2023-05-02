ADVERTISEMENT

125th anniversary celebration of Ramakrishna Mission concludes

May 02, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Staff Reporter

The concluding event of the 125th anniversary of the founding of Ramakrishna Mission was held in the city on Monday.

While speaking at the event, Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, vice- president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission and Adhyaksha of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, recalled the celebrations organised in 1997 to commemorate 100 years of Swami Vivekananda’s return to the country after he delivered the speech at Chicago.

A video on the Ramakrishna movement titled Manidhaneyathil Malarum Thamarai was released on the occasion. S. Gurumurthy, editor, Thuglak, who was the chief guest, and Swami Satyajnanananda, secretary of the Students Home, spoke.

