125 persons arrested in two weeks in crackdown on sale of banned tobacco products

December 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police said 125 persons were arrested in 108 cases related to the stocking and selling of banned tobacco products in the last two weeks.

In a special drive, 570.56 kilos of tobacco products and 10.57 kilos of Mava were seized. The police have been regularly carrying out the special drive across the city.

Police Inspectors have been keeping a close watch on border areas and conducting intensive vehicle checks, besides monitoring shops and inspecting godowns to crack down on those who manufacture, transport and sell banned tobacco products. The Commissioner of Police has issued a warning stating severe action.

Meanwhile, Avadi City Police raided a godown in TNHB quarters and seized 150 kilos of banned tobacco products. Police arrested four persons who used the premises for stocking and selling the banned products. The godown has been sealed.

