125 more hospitals to get accreditation, says Minister

: Steps are being taken by the Tamil Nadu government to get the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) certification for 125 more hospitals in the State, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said.

Thirteen government hospitals in Tamil Nadu already have the NABH certification, he said on Friday at the inauguration of the 6th International Patient Safety Congress, a two-day event hosted by Apollo Hospitals.

A policy is also being formulated to make it mandatory for hospitals to get NABH accreditation to better administer the Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance scheme so as to enable higher quality of healthcare to be delivered by such hospitals, he said.

Mr. Baskar said the two-day congress was aimed at ensuring high quality healthcare facilities were available easily and at an affordable cost for all sections of society. The health minister commended Prathap Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals, for his vision in setting up the group and saving several lives since 1983.

The Seventh Transforming Healthcare with IT Conference is also being held simultaneously and delegates and speakers, specialising in patient safety and tele-medicine, are participating.

Governor Vidyasagar Rao, who participated in the joint plenary session on Friday, said the country was again marching ahead in the field of healthcare. “The use of technology to bring healthcare to every citizen is very important. Only a healthy nation can have a healthy economy.” The Governor also spoke on the importance of patient safety as a commitment to reduce errors and instil confidence in patients and on making the future of patient safety a prime agenda, on collaboration between countries and on the potential of healthcare to boost the economy.

Lakshmi Narayan, vice-chairman, Cognizant Technology Services, said.

Joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy unveiled a presentation on an integrated healthcare delivery system that visualises using technology for a seamless continuum of care with mobile devices that have patient data and drones to deliver medicines.

International experts on patient safety including Andy Fisher, president of the International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth and Stephen Lieber, CEO, Healthcare Information and Management Systems, and Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, spoke. Preetha Reddy, Vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, spoke of the need to be tireless in order to build a safer, smarter and more inclusive world of healthcare.

An abstract of papers was released by the Governor and the IPSC-Asian Patient Safety Awards, as well as the THIT-CHIME Awards, were distributed on the occasion.