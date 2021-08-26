1.25 lakh doses ready for today’s drive

CHENNAI

26 August 2021 01:31 IST

All eligible adults can get vaccinated at any of the 400 centres between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has kept 1.25 lakh doses ready for its mega vaccination drive on Thursday at 400 places across the city.

The number of doses included one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and another 25,000 doses of Covaxin.

The civic body has made elaborate arrangements to reach as many people as possible on the day, officials said.

They said although they had kept 1.25 lakh doses ready with the expectation of a huge turnout, they were conservatively targeting to administer at least 75,000 doses on Thursday as part of the drive.

The highest number of doses administered in the city on a single day previously was 49,010 doses on April 16, 2021.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that 400 medical teams, with each team comprising a medical officer, nurse, data entry operator and a helper, had been kept ready for the drive. He said that all those who were yet to get their first or second dose of vaccine could get the benefit.

According to officials, each of the 200 wards will have two vaccination centres, one static and one mobile.

The details of the 400 vaccination camps can be found at http://covid19. chennaicorporation. gov.in/covid/mega_camp/. People can walk-in to get vaccinated from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lukewarm response

Meanwhile, the initiative recently launched by the Corporation to vaccinate elderly people aged 80 and above at their homes has evoked a lukewarm response with only 657 people registering to make use of the service till Tuesday.

However, despite poor registration, the Corporation managed to keep its target of administering around 700 doses a day to elders at home.

Since launch of the initiative on Sunday, 2,702 doses, including 2,168 first doses and 534 second doses, had been administered till Tuesday.

A senior official said this was possible because the Corporation proactively took a list of roughly 4,500 senior citizens aged 80 and above ahead of the drive.

Elders lagging

Around 50% of the elderly population aged above 60 were yet to get its first dose of vaccine.

Mr. Bedi said that families with members aged above 80 should use the facility.

“It is an easy process. They just have to call one of our helplines to register,” he said.

People can call 044-25384520 or 044-46122300 to register to get vaccine at home for those aged above 80.