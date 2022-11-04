123 people test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Special Correspondent
November 04, 2022 21:01 IST

A total of 123 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. This took the total number of cases reported in the State to 35,92,577. Of the 38 districts, 10 reported no new case. Except Chennai, where 32 persons tested positive for the infection, the remaining districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported nine cases each. A total of 208 people, including 51 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries stood at 35,53,305. There were 1,224 active cases in the State, including 267 in Chennai. As many as 8,522 samples were tested on Friday. So far, 6,98,08,163 samples have been tested in the State.

