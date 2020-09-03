123 children of policemen get to study courses of their choice

This is possible because of an initiative of the Chennai City Police

N. Satheesh Babu, a traffic policeman, thanked City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal when his daughter received the admission card from an engineering college in the city.

Mr. Babu said, “I never dreamt that my daughter would get admission without a hitch. Thanks to the initiative of the City Police Commissioner, my daughter S. Pauvurnika has been admitted with a full waiver of fees at St. Joseph’s College of Engineering under the management quota. Now I need not pay ₹9.28 lakh for the four-year course.”

The chairman of St. Joseph’s Group of Institutions, B. Babu Manoharan, handed to her a letter for the waiver of fees at a function.

R. Vetrivel Murugan, a sub-inspector, got admission for his daughter V. Senthamizh to B.Sc. (plant biology and biotechnology) in Women’s Christian College. He said, “During the pandemic, we are on the field round the clock and had no time to visit college after college for admission. Personnel who are in the lower rank may not be able to get admission for their wards to dream courses. Now, the Commissioner facilitated the admission of my daughter to the course of her choice...”

Like them, 123 children of policemen got admission to courses and colleges of their choice, thanks to an initiative of the city police this year. Mr. Aggarwal handed over the admission cards to them.

Mr. Aggarwal said, “Police personnel have been preoccupied with COVID-19 prevention duties round the clock. Many do not have time to look after their families. We have taken a small step to help in the admission of their wards to colleges... So far, we have secured admission for 123 children of police personnel to colleges of their choice. The management of colleges...and deemed universities responded well to our appeal to allot seats to [the children of] the police personnel. A few of them waived full fees and offered scholarships.”

“This is seen as recognition of the hard work and dedication of the personnel of the Greater Chennai City Police. This will help them keep working hard and make the city safe. It is my duty to maintain the well-being of police families,” Mr. Aggarwal said, adding more than 2,200 personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 1,800 of them recovered and rejoined duty.

Representatives of Vels University, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai Institute of Technology, St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, Ethiraj College for Women, MMM College of Health Science, Stella Maris College, Vivekananda College and Women’s Christian College participated in the programme.