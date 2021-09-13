122 idols immersed on Sunday

As many as 122 Vinayaka idols installed on private premises were immersed on Sunday in the beaches and other waterbodies in the city.

It may be recalled that the State Government on August 30 has imposed a ban on installation of idols in public places to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi this year due to the threat of COVID-19. The procession was also not allowed.

On Friday, 343 idols were installed on private premises in the Greater Chennai Police limits. On the same day, about 217 idols were immersed at Palavakkam, Kasimedu, Thiruvotriyur, Ennore and Pattinampakkam beaches, Porur, Pallikaranai, Tambaram, Nandambakkam lakes and local temple tanks in Greater Chennai Police limits. Among the remaining 126 idols, four were immersed on Saturday and 122 idols were immersed on Sunday in a phased manner. “Entire strength of the city police was mobilized to ensure the smooth conduct of the above celebrations which went off peacefully,” said a senior police officer.