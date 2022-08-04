1,211 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Tamil Nadu logged 1,211 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally till date to 35,49,406.

Of the 38 districts, 11 had fewer than 10 cases each. In Chennai, 268 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while there were 131 cases in Coimbatore and 104 in Chengalpattu. There were 64 cases in Salem and 62 in Erode. Krishnagiri logged 49 cases.

Another 1,616 persons, including 378 in Chennai, 177 in Chengalpattu and 169 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. With this, the recoveries stood at 35,00,386.

The active cases fell to 10,987 in the State. Chennai accounted for 3,743 active cases followed by Coimbatore (1,015) and Chengalpattu (1,010).

As many as 29,557 samples were tested in the State. So far, 6,82,63,311 samples have been tested. The overall test positivity rate stood at around 4%.

At present, 524 beds— 209 oxygen-supported, 269 non-oxygen supported and 46 intensive care unit beds— were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across Tamil Nadu.