12-year-old girl rescued from child labour in Pallikaranai

A 12-year-old girl, who was working as a domestic help in a house in Pallikaranai, was rescued by the Kancheepuram Child Welfare Committee on Friday. The girl was noticed by a neighbour the previous day, who informed Childline. Their staff and the local police subsequently rescued her.

“She looked famished and was very scared,” said Zaheeruddin Mohamad, member, CWC, Kancheepuram district.

The girl said she had been working for a couple of months for Sushmita, a doctor, and her husband, a Central government official. She was brought to their house from her home in Sedapatti village, Dindigul. She was in Class V when the couple visited the family. Her parents, both daily wage labourers, were promised that she would be educated.

“The couple moved to Pallikaranai from Tirupur four months ago. She was never permitted to go to school and was forced to work,” he said. She was not paid and worked for nearly 20 days a day taking care of all household chores, as well the couple’s baby. She was not fed properly and did not get much rest either. In a statement, the girl also said she was frequently subjected to physical abuse. She recalled an incident where she was given spoilt rice to eat and when she threw it, was threatened by her employer that she would be forced to eat it after it was brought back from the bin.

The girl’s parents have been called to the city. “She wants to go back home and pursue her studies. We are currently in the process of lodging a case against the the employers. We have summoned them to appear in front of the committee on Monday,” said the official.

People can call toll-free number 1098 in case they find children in distress.