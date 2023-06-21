ADVERTISEMENT

12-year-old boy run over by minivan in Ernavur

June 21, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy of Ernavur was killed after being hit by a private minivan on Tuesday.

A police official of the Red Hills Traffic Investigation wing said F. Amidudeen, a resident of Lift Gate, near Ernavur, was studying in Class VII of a private school. On Tuesday, he had gone grocery shopping near his house and was returning home on North Bharathiar Road when a speeding minivan knocked him. In the impact, he was thrown off the road and killed on the spot. The police shifted the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. They have registered a case and are searching for the minivan driver who fled.

