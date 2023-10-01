HamberMenu
12-year-old boy killed while playing on a swing at Kannagi Nagar

The police have sent the body to Cheomepet Government Hospital for post-mortem

October 01, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy, residing in Kannagi Nagar, died after the rope in the swing in which he was playing entangled around his neck killing him on September 30. The Kannagi Nagar police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the City Police said Selva was studying in class 7, in a private school near the locality. The boy was playing in a swing hung by ropes outside his house. As he was playing the rope got entangled around his neck and he suffocated to death. 

His father Velayudham, on seeing his son fallen with a rope around the neck, rushed him to a primary government hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. 

The police have sent the body to Cheomepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. 

