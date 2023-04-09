ADVERTISEMENT

12-year-old boy drowns while fishing in Karumbur lake

April 09, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy who had gone fishing in the Karumbur lake in Chengalpattu drowned on Saturday.

A senior police officer said Elumalai, a resident of Aappur village, his two sons Balamurugan and Raju and his relative Karunakaran had gone fishing in the waterbody, where they had taken a contract to fish. While Mr. Elumalai and Mr. Balamurugan were fishing in one boat, Mr. Karunakaran and Raju were fishing in another boat.

Suddenly, the second boat capsized. While Mr. Karunakaran reached the lake bund, Raju drowned.

The police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted. The Maraimalai Nagar police filed a case and are investigating.

