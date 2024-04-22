ADVERTISEMENT

12 weather stations touch 40-degrees Celsius mark in Tamil Nadu

April 22, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As the heatwave continues across the State, at least 12 weather stations in Tamil Nadu touched the 40-degrees Celsius mark on Monday. According to data provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, Erode recorded the hottest temperature at 43 degrees Celsius, followed by Salem at 41.6 degrees Celsius, Vellore at 41.5 degrees Celsius, and both Dharmapuri and Karur Paramathi recording 41.2 degrees Celsius.  

Seven of the weather stations had earlier touched or crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Chennai’s Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius and 35.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The RMC has forecast maximum temperatures to be 2 – 3 degrees Celsius above normal at a few pockets in interior Tamil Nadu. 

