12 primary health centres in Chengalpattu turn to solar energy

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The switch to solar energy has helped in reducing electricity charges to an extent, say health officials

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve of the 49 Primary Health Centres in Chengalpattu have turned to solar energy with Corporate Social Responsibility support. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Twelve of the 49 Primary Health Centres in Chengalpattu have turned to solar energy with Corporate Social Responsibility support.

Twelve of the 49 Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Chengalpattu have turned to solar energy with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support. With rooftop solar panels installed in five PHCs last year and seven currently, the switch to solar energy has helped in reducing the electricity charges to an extent, say health officials.

B. Baranidharan, District Health Officer, Chengalpattu, said they installed solar panels with CSR support, in two batches during 2023-2024 in Nandhivaram Upgraded PHC, PHCs at Othiwakkam, Maraimalai Nagar, Singaperumal Kovil and Kunnawakkam and in 2024-2025 in PHCs at Reddypalayam, Sembakkam, Manampathy, Vallipuram, Polambakkam, L Endathur and Vadakkuvayalur.

While a 10 kilowatt rooftop solar system was installed for the Nandhivaram upgraded PHC, which has 30 beds and an operation theatre, it was a five kilowatt system for the rest of the PHCs, he said. “These solar panels come with battery backup. During last year’s Michaung cyclone, when there were power cuts including at night, PHCs where the solar panels were installed, such as the facility in Singaperumal Kovil, remained lit up at night. While we are studying the impact of incorporating solar energy into PHCs, our experience so far shows that our spending towards electricity bills — about ₹10,000 per PHC — has come down by one-third or one-fifth,” he said.

In the last two years, the PHCs in Chengalpattu have got ice lined refrigerators for storing vaccines for childhood immunisation through CSR support, Dr. Baranidharan added.

