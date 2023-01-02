HamberMenu
12 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

January 02, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve persons, including a passenger who returned from the United Arab Emirates, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

In Chennai, three persons tested positive while there were two cases each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram. Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Tiruchi and Vellore reported a single case each. The State has so far reported 35,94,456 cases.

While nine persons were discharged, 89 were under treatment in the State. Of the 89, Chennai has 27 active cases while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore have nine active cases each. As many as 5,127 samples were tested.

