12 peafowl found dead on farmland near Tirupattur

75-year-old farmer from Kurumpatti arrested on charges of poisoning the birds

A 75-year-old farmer from Kurumpatti village in Tirupattur district was arrested by the Forest Department officials on Saturday for allegedly poisoning 12 peafowl including two peacocks that were found dead on his farmland. Forest officials said that the peafowl were found dead in a paddy field belonging to M. Shanmugam of Kurumpatti, a tiny hamlet in Mittur village panchayat under Tirupattur panchayat union.

Based on an alert, a five-member team from the Tirupattur district forest range led by B. Somasundaram rushed to the spot and found the dead birds. The peafowl may have consumed paddy grains laced with poison. A senior veterinarian who performed the post mortem said there was a definite correlation between the grains and the death. “Several villages in Tirupattur block have a dense population of peafowls. This is the second such incident since February 4 from the same village where five peafowls were found dead,” B. Somasundaram, Forest Range Officer (Tirupattur), told The Hindu. Initial investigation revealed that the farmer Shanmugam had mixed poison with grains (paddy) in the ratholes across his three-acre-farmland. He had been cultivating paddy in the leased agricultural plot for a decade. Since rats had been damaging his crops every season, forest officials said the farmer decided to eliminate them.

Forest officials also found dozens of rats dead in the farmland. The dead birds were autopsied at the same place and samples were lifted for further examination. The farmer was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. As peafowl come under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act 1972, the farmer has been booked under the same Actt. Villages like Nachiyarpuram, Anandapuram, Poongulam and Kanamandoor, falling under Vaniyambadi block of Tirupattur district along the Jawadhu Hills, are known for their peafowl population with an average of over 100 birds found in each of these villages. Forest officials said these birds come in contact with humans especially along the reserve forest areas owing to shrinking of habitat and in their search for food.

The Forest Department has enhanced local intelligence network to check whether more farmers were resorting to poisoning of peafowl as they cause damages to various crops. Apart from intense surveillance, the forest officials said that they have been informing farmers especially those bordering reserve forest areas to stop such practices as the forest department provides adequate compensation for crop damage.