12 key buildings in Chennai to be strengthened with anti-terror preparedness operations

August 28, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Twelve buildings, precincts and private premises in Chennai may get counter-terror components set up by the Government of India and the Tamil Nadu government, to thwart any attempt by terrorists to hijack these premises, and to prevent serious acts of terrorism.

The National Security Guard (NSG), the federal contingency force under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will improve preparedness to deal with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestation at the 12 places in Chennai. An exercise to validate drills, procedures and standard operating procedures of the National Security Guard will be held shortly, to hone the counter-terror skills of the State administration, police, anti-terrorist squads and to create awareness among the public.

Reconnaissance and drills by the NSG with support from the Tamil Nadu Commando Force will strengthen preparedness in several areas where government offices such as Ripon Building and the Secretariat are located in Chennai. The exercise will deal with specific situations to be used in exceptional circumstances.

Officials of various government departments and private buildings have started work on sharing data about the buildings to the NSG ahead of the recce this month. The drills are expected to be conducted shortly.

In addition to localities with State government buildings, priority targets for the exercise by the NSG and the Tamil Nadu Commando Force include the Chennai Port, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Central Railway Station, Madras High Court and Egmore Railway Station. The Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore is the only place of worship included in the priority targets. The Central Metro Station is the only hub of transit also on the list.

The ONGC building in Egmore has been identified from among the premises of the public sector undertakings in Chennai to be included on the list. The Reserve Bank of India, and hotels such as ITC Grand Chola and Taj Coromandel have also been included based on threat assessments and recommendations of the State government. Various foreign dignitaries had visited hotels such as the ITC Grand Chola for events related to G20 recently.