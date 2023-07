July 18, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 06:14 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 12 candidates who received free coaching at Manidhaneyam IAS Academy and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have cleared the examination for Assistant Public Prosecutor Grade-II conducted by the TNPSC.

According to a press release from former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, topper D. Umadevi was among the candidates who received free coaching at the academy.