Chennai

12 companies of paramilitary personnel for election duty

: Twelve companies of paramilitary personnel are to be deployed in the three Assembly constituencies that are going for polls on November 19.

According to the Election Commission of India, 11 companies, including two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and five from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) would be deployed for the polling.

One company of the CRPF would remain in the State till the completion of the counting of the votes polled.

While Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies would go for polls on November 19, the bypoll for the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency would be held on the same day. The counting of votes polled in all these constituencies is scheduled on November 22.

It may be recalled that though polling was originally scheduled for all the 234 constituencies on May 16, the polling in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur were deferred twice and eventually cancelled following huge seizure of money in these constituencies.

The bypoll in Thiruparankundram was necessitated by the death of AIADMK member S.M. Seenivel who won from the constituency in Madurai district.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020

