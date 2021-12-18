12 cases against college students dropped

CHENNAI

The police dropped 12 cases booked against college students who protested last month demanding online examinations.

College students staged protests across the State demanding that the government hold online examinations.

According to a press note from the office of the Director-General of Police, the police booked nine cases against the protesting students in Madurai and one each in Chennai, Kallakurichi, and Tiruchi. Altogether 12 cases were booked.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had asked the police to drop the cases considering the future of the students and hence all the cases have been dropped.