119 test positive for COVID-19 in State, 204 recover

Kanniyakumari had 10 cases, and Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported eight cases each

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 23:18 IST

File photo for representation

As many as 119 persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Chennai logged 30 fresh infections. Kanniyakumari had 10 cases, and Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported eight cases each.

The State has reported 35,92,696 cases to date. As many as 204 persons were discharged in the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,53,509. As of date, a total of 1,139 persons were undergoing treatment across the State, of which 249 were in Chennai, 72 in Coimbatore, 70 in Chengalpattu and 65 in Kanniyakumari.

A total of 8,664 samples were tested on Saturday. Due to administrative reasons, two private laboratories — Bharat Speciality Labs, Vanarapettai, Tirunelveli, and Hitech Diagnostic Centre, Chinna Chokkikulam, Madurai — were temporarily removed from the ICMR’s list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing.

