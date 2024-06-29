116 tonnes of single-use plastics seized in special drives in Tamil Nadu, says TNPCB

A total of 116.178 tonnes of banned single-use plastic items were seized in the special enforcement drives undertaken by local bodies between October 2022 and March 2024, said Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Enforcing the ban on single-use plastics, officials carried out inspections to regulate its use among street vendors, flower and fruit sellers, and in local markets, wholesale markets, industrial areas, and inter-State borders across all the districts.

During the special enforcement drives, the local bodies inspected 57,126 entities and identified 13,753 violators. A total of 116.178 tonnes of plastic items were seized and sent for recycling, and a total of ₹64.5 lakh was collected as fine amount, the TNPCB said.

From January 2019 to April 2024, the TNPCB issued directions to close down or disconnect the power supply to 235 industries involved in the manufacturing of banned plastic items, including non-woven carry bags, plastic carry bags, and water pouches, among others.

As per the TNPCB, urban local bodies regularly conduct raids and impose fine on the users of single-use plastics. Since January 2022, a total of 691 tonnes of banned single-use plastics were seized, and ₹8.75 crore of fine amount have been collected.

In an effort to encourage the public to switch to cloth bags, the TNPCB installed manjappai-vending machines at 174 locations with high footfall. This includes the Koyambedu Market, Kilambakkam Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, and the markets in other districts.