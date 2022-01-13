115 kin of policemen get appointment orders from private companies

A two-day job fair held recently and 107 private companies participated in it

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday handed over appointment orders to the wards and spouses of police personnel and ministerial staff who were selected by private companies at a job mela last month.

The department organised a two-day job fair, exclusively for the wards and spouses of police personnel and ministerial staff in five cities, including Chennai, in association with the Employment and Training Department and others.

The Police Welfare Wing collected and categorised about 7,200 candidates, according to their educational qualifications and the area of preference. The data was shared with private companies through FICCI and CII.

In Chennai, representatives of 107 companies, including software firms, participated and conducted personal interviews with 1,161 candidates. After final rounds of selection, 115 candidates were selected by 26 firms for jobs.

On Wednesday, Mr. Jiwal handed over the appointment orders to candidates in the presence of representatives of private companies.