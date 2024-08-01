GIFT a SubscriptionGift
114 detained under Goondas Act within Avadi so far this year

Published - August 01, 2024 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

So far, the Avadi City Police have invoked provisions of the Goondas Act on 114 persons arrested in connection with criminal cases this year.

Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar passed the detention orders, following recommendations by the investigation officers concerned, in efforts to prevent the accused from indulging in further criminal activities.

Of the total 114 persons, 68 are habitual offenders; 15 of them were involved in robbery and theft; and 24 of them were charged with drug and ganja peddling. In July alone, at least 18 accused were detained under the Goondas, said a press release.

The police have been taking a series of measures to curb criminal activities. In pursuance of these measures, they invoke the stringent provisions of the Goondas Act.

