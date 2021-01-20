1,138 persons get vaccinated in Chennai

The response to vaccine to protect against COVID-19 infection improved in Chennai but in several other places it was dismal.
In Chennai, 1,080 persons were administered Covishield and 58 were administered Covaxin. The city had the capacity to administer 1,400 doses of Covishield and 100 doses of Covaxin.
A total of 9,446 healthcare personnel opted to be inoculated on Tuesday. Of these, 9,305 persons have taken the Covishield and 166 sessions were held in 160 sites. The State had a capacity to offer 16,600 dosages.
According to the daily report from the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 141 persons were administered Covaxin vaccine in six hospitals across the State. Cheyyar, which had a capacity to provide 300 doses of Covishield, had only 36 persons volunteering for the same. In places such as Tiruvarur, Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Ranipet, which had reported a high number of COVID-19 infection during the pandemic, the number of healthcare personnel opting for the vaccine was relatively low.
Chengalpattu, which has a capacity to provide 400 doses, had 96 volunteers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath