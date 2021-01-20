1,138 persons get vaccinated in Chennai

Poor turnout in neighbouring districts

The response to vaccine to protect against COVID-19 infection improved in Chennai but in several other places it was dismal.

In Chennai, 1,080 persons were administered Covishield and 58 were administered Covaxin. The city had the capacity to administer 1,400 doses of Covishield and 100 doses of Covaxin.

A total of 9,446 healthcare personnel opted to be inoculated on Tuesday. Of these, 9,305 persons have taken the Covishield and 166 sessions were held in 160 sites. The State had a capacity to offer 16,600 dosages.

According to the daily report from the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 141 persons were administered Covaxin vaccine in six hospitals across the State. Cheyyar, which had a capacity to provide 300 doses of Covishield, had only 36 persons volunteering for the same. In places such as Tiruvarur, Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Ranipet, which had reported a high number of COVID-19 infection during the pandemic, the number of healthcare personnel opting for the vaccine was relatively low.

Chengalpattu, which has a capacity to provide 400 doses, had 96 volunteers.