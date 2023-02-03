ADVERTISEMENT

₹11,300 cr. allocated to Southern Railway in Budget for infrastructure work

February 03, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Boost for new line projects for Thindivanam-Nagari, Madurai-Tuticorin via Aruppukottai, Morappur-Dharmapuri, Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi, Erode-Palani, says general manager R.N. Singh

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has been allocated ₹11,313 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, an increase of more than ₹4,179 crore compared to the last year’s figure.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh told presspersons on Friday that a major chunk of the allocation had been for construction of new lines, doubling of tracks, track renewals and for improving passenger amenities. 

Mr. Singh said with an allocation of ₹1,158 crore, new line projects on Thindivanam-Nagari, Madurai-Tuticorin via Aruppukottai, Morappur-Dharmapuri, Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi, Erode-Palani and Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai stretches would get a boost. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of ₹1,565 crore allocated for track doubling in Southern Railway, the State’s share would be ₹1,321 crore for executing 16 doubling projects with the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari sector alone accounting for ₹808 crore.

As part of the passenger amenities work, which had been allocated ₹1,300 crore, 90 stations would be identified for development under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. 

Mr. Singh highlighted the achievements in the financial year 2022-23 when the Southern Railway registered ₹8,100 crore in gross earnings, 45.60% higher than what was achieved in 2021-22. 

While the Indian Railways had fixed a target of 92% for punctuality of trains, the Southern Railway surpassed the target by achieving 93%. 

The Indian Railways had announced upgradation of 21 railway stations in the Southern Railway under the Station Redevelopment Scheme with work started in nine stations and technical consultants to be appointed for four stations. The remaining eight stations had been entrusted to Rail Land Development Authority for appointment of technical consultants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / railway

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US