₹11,300 cr. allocated to Southern Railway in Budget for infrastructure work

February 03, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway has been allocated ₹11,313 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, an increase of more than ₹4,179 crore compared to the last year’s figure.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh told presspersons on Friday that a major chunk of the allocation had been for construction of new lines, doubling of tracks, track renewals and for improving passenger amenities.

Mr. Singh said with an allocation of ₹1,158 crore, new line projects on Thindivanam-Nagari, Madurai-Tuticorin via Aruppukottai, Morappur-Dharmapuri, Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi, Erode-Palani and Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai stretches would get a boost.

Of ₹1,565 crore allocated for track doubling in Southern Railway, the State’s share would be ₹1,321 crore for executing 16 doubling projects with the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari sector alone accounting for ₹808 crore.

As part of the passenger amenities work, which had been allocated ₹1,300 crore, 90 stations would be identified for development under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Mr. Singh highlighted the achievements in the financial year 2022-23 when the Southern Railway registered ₹8,100 crore in gross earnings, 45.60% higher than what was achieved in 2021-22.

While the Indian Railways had fixed a target of 92% for punctuality of trains, the Southern Railway surpassed the target by achieving 93%.

The Indian Railways had announced upgradation of 21 railway stations in the Southern Railway under the Station Redevelopment Scheme with work started in nine stations and technical consultants to be appointed for four stations. The remaining eight stations had been entrusted to Rail Land Development Authority for appointment of technical consultants.

