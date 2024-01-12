GIFT a SubscriptionGift
113 corporation drivers awarded gold medals

January 12, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation presented gold medals and certificates of appreciation to 113 drivers for completing 20 years of service, on Friday.

At a programme, Mayor R. Priya, and Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, presented four-gram gold medals each to the drivers at the Ripon Building. The drivers, under the Mechanical Engineering Department, were awarded for their performances based on parameters such as accident-free service, maintenance of vehicle, fuel consumption, attendance and general behaviour.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, Additional Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) R. Lalitha, Joint Commissioner (Works) G. S. Sameeran, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari, Chairman Standing Committee (Public Health) G. Shanthakumari and other officials were present.

