112 kg of pseudoephedrine seized at Chennai port; two persons arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 112 kg of pseudoephedrine from an export consignment at the Chennai port.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of the DRI intercepted a container at the Chennai port that was destined for Australia. The container was declared to have 450 bags with 50 kg of quartz powder each. An examination of the individual bags was conducted, and 37 packets with 3 kg of pseudoephedrine each were found deeply concealed at the bottom of 37 quartz powder bags.

The DRI said the packets containing 112 kg of pseudoephedrine have been seized, and two Individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act,1985. During the searches, two luxury cars used by the offenders and ₹3.9 lakh were also seized under the NDPS Act.

Pseudoephedrine is classified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act and is used as a precursor for the illicit manufacturing of methamphetamine. Further investigations are underway.

