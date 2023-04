April 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of the Chennai Air Customs have seized 1.12 kg of gold estimated at ₹60.58 lakh from a passenger at the Chennai airport, according to a press release.

On April 20, based on intelligence information, the officials intercepted a passenger from Dubai and found him hiding two white pouches of gold in paste form within a knee brace that he wore. They recovered 1.12 kg of gold from him and seized it under Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested and released on bail.